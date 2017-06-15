Gene Simmons Wants To Trademark Hand Gesture

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Rachel Martin. Index and pinky fingers up, thumb out - the band Kiss did this hand gesture all the time. And now frontman Gene Simmons is trying to get a patent for it. Of course, others have pointed out that the sign looks like devils' horns, and in sign language it means I love you. But when it comes to Kiss, it means it's time to party.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "ROCK AND ROLL ALL NITE")

KISS: (Singing) I wanna rock and roll all night and party every day.

[POST-BROADCAST CORRECTION: In this report we say Gene Simmons is looking to patent a hand sign. He wants to trademark it.]