© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

American Student Otto Warmbier Released From North Korean Prison

By Ann Thompson
Published June 13, 2017 at 4:31 PM EDT

AUDIE CORNISH, HOST:

People in Otto Warmbier's hometown of Wyoming, Ohio, have been closely following reports about his arrest and imprisonment in North Korea. Ann Thompson of member station WVXU in Cincinnati reports that many are upset by today's news.

ANN THOMPSON, BYLINE: Bonnie Dierker was on her way out of the Wyoming library with a handful of books and stopped to comment about Otto Warmbier.

BONNIE DIERKER: The whole thing is just tragic. Otto is just a really nice guy, a nice person, a good student, good athlete.

THOMPSON: Dierker has known the Warmbier family for years and was heartbroken when she heard the University of Virginia student had been detained while visiting North Korea 18 months ago. He had reportedly stolen a propaganda sign from a hotel. After a trial in March 2016, Warmbier was sentenced to 15 years of hard labor. After that, it apparently got worse. His parents were told last week he had been in a coma for more than a year.

DIERKER: You know, the whole North Korean thing is just awful. And the only blessing I think now is that he is on his way home and, you know, he is out of there.

THOMPSON: Wyoming is a close-knit community of 8,400 people. For months, people weren't talking about Warmbier's situation for fear that North Korea would hurt or kill him. Resident Neal Notestine can't imagine what the family has been through.

NEAL NOTESTINE: But the news today that he's released in my opinion is a gift from God. And I just pray that the family and he can recover.

THOMPSON: Taylor Marie Smith graduated from high school with Otto Warmbier's brother and has been following the news on social media from her college in Chicago. She is hoping for the best.

TAYLOR MARIE SMITH: It just seems so weird that this kid from little bitty old Wyoming, Ohio, that most people in Cincinnati don't even know exists could possibly have had this happen to him.

THOMPSON: Otto's father, Fred Warmbier, told NPR his 22-year-old son had been beaten, brutalized and terrorized by North Korea. Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown and others had been working for his release through the Swedish embassy in North Korea.

SHERROD BROWN: North Korea's despicable actions of detaining and holding Otto - they're unacceptable. They must be condemned. We must continue working to free all Americans who are being held illegally and cruelly.

THOMPSON: Warmbier is on his way back to the U.S. and reportedly will land tonight. For NPR News, I'm Ann Thompson in Cincinnati.

(SOUNDBITE OF APHEX TWIN'S "JYNWEYTHEK YLOW") Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.
Ann Thompson
With more than 30 years of journalism experience in the Greater Cincinnati market, Ann Thompson brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to her reporting. She has reported for WKRC, WCKY, WHIO-TV, Metro Networks and CBS/ABC Radio. Her work has been recognized by the Associated Press and the Society of Professional Journalists. In 2019 and 2011 A-P named her “Best Reporter” for large market radio in Ohio. She has won awards from the Association of Women in Communications and the Alliance for Women in Media. Ann reports regularly on science and technology in Focus on Technology.
See stories by Ann Thompson
Help WKAR continue delivering essential reporting and programming to mid-Michigan by making your Giving Tuesday gift. We're aiming for 300 donations by December 3rd, and each early gift will strengthen your community resource and support the programs you love. Support your community public media station today.
DONATE