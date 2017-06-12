© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Want More Instagram Likes? There's A Vending Machine For That

Published June 12, 2017 at 6:16 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. You ever wish that photo you posted on Instagram could get hundreds more likes? Well, there's a vending machine for that. It's in a basement mall here in Moscow, where we're reporting this week. For 50 rubles, about a buck, you can buy a hundred likes. For $850, you can get 150,000 followers. I'd really rather not give my password to some random vending machine in Russia. So, I mean, all of you listening, you could just follow me on Instagram. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.
Help WKAR continue delivering essential reporting and programming to mid-Michigan by making your Giving Tuesday gift. We're aiming for 300 donations by December 3rd, and each early gift will strengthen your community resource and support the programs you love. Support your community public media station today.
DONATE