Moscow Is One Of The World's Worst Cities For Traffic

Good morning. I'm David Greene, hosting the show from Moscow, which is one of the world's worst cities for traffic. The New Yorker once told this story of a guy on a bike who got in a fight with a driver here. The biker stormed off to find a baseball bat and came back to find the car sitting in the same spot in traffic. We were stuck the other day. And thank goodness, we were right in front of a motorcyclist who thought he was a DJ.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "UNCHAINED MELODY")

RIGHTEOUS BROTHERS: (Singing) So slowly...

