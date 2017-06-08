A Musical Opus In A Single Note

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. A man named Domingos-Antonio Gomes has set a Guinness World Record for his mastery of piano. Not for a complicated concerto or other piece of music, Gomes has won for playing one note, a B7 key, over and over as many times as he could in a minute. His technique is to alternate between two fingers. And it paid off. He beat the previous record by hitting that key 824 times.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

DOMINGOS-ANTONIO GOMES: (Playing piano).

(APPLAUSE)

MARTIN: It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.