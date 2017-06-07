A Peacock Leaves Broken Bottles Behind After Liquor Store Stop

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Rachel Martin. It wasn't a wild goose chase, but it was wild. There was a chase. It involved a peacock, though - sounds like the beginning of a joke. But a peacock really did wander into a liquor store in Arcadia, Calif., and just hung out there for a while on the top shelf. I guess it has expensive taste, right? The store manager called animal control, and eventually the peacock was contained, but not before the bird smashed $500 worth of alcohol. Maybe the wild peacock was looking for some Wild Turkey. I don't know. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.