© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Switzerland School Offers Klingon Lessons

Published June 6, 2017 at 7:00 AM EDT

(SOUNDBITE OF ALEXANDER COURAGE AND JERRY GOLDSMITH'S "THE NEXT GENERATION MAIN TITLE")

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Maj po. I'm Rachel Martin. And that is Klingon for good morning. And if you're a Trekkie living in Switzerland, you might already know that because the country's largest adult ed institution is now offering courses in Klingon - of course, the language created in 1984 for "Star Trek." There are several other websites dedicated to the language.

(SOUNDBITE OF TV SHOW, "STAR TREK")

UNIDENTIFIED ACTOR: (As character, speaking Klingon).

MARTIN: (Speaking Klingon). It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.
Help WKAR continue delivering essential reporting and programming to mid-Michigan by making your Giving Tuesday gift. We're aiming for 300 donations by December 3rd, and each early gift will strengthen your community resource and support the programs you love. Support your community public media station today.
DONATE