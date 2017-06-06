Shankar Vedantam is the host and creator of Hidden Brain. The Hidden Brain podcast receives more than three million downloads per week. The Hidden Brain radio show is distributed by NPR and featured on nearly 400 public radio stations around the United States.
Help WKAR continue delivering essential reporting and programming to mid-Michigan by making your Giving Tuesday gift. We're aiming for 300 donations by December 3rd, and each early gift will strengthen your community resource and support the programs you love. Support your community public media station today.