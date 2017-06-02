© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Video: Animal Cafes Are Cool, But Does A Raccoon Cafe Go Too Far?

By Elise Hu
Published June 2, 2017 at 4:38 AM EDT

In the dense megacities of East Asia, millions of people dwell in high-rises with very little green space. This isn't an ideal setting to raise big dogs or more unusual pets. Cramped quarters aren't great for domesticated pets in general.

The solution? Entrepreneurs in cities like Tokyo, Taipei, Hong Kong — and my current hometown of Seoul — have opened animal cafes, where you can have a coffee and work on your laptop, surrounded by furry, four-legged friends.

This all sounds OK, right? Well, we thought so, too. Until we tried a raccoon cafe ...

Watch all of Elise Tries on YouTube.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Elise Hu
Elise Hu is a host-at-large based at NPR West in Culver City, Calif. Previously, she explored the future with her video series, Future You with Elise Hu, and served as the founding bureau chief and International Correspondent for NPR's Seoul office. She was based in Seoul for nearly four years, responsible for the network's coverage of both Koreas and Japan, and filed from a dozen countries across Asia.
See stories by Elise Hu
Help WKAR continue delivering essential reporting and programming to mid-Michigan by making your Giving Tuesday gift. We're aiming for 300 donations by December 3rd, and each early gift will strengthen your community resource and support the programs you love. Support your community public media station today.
DONATE