Google Reports On Common Misspelled Words; Spelling Bee Queen Crowned

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. And apparently, we all have a hard time spelling some pretty basic words. According to a report from Google, the most commonly misspelled words are beautiful and pneumonia, which, honestly, is kind of hard to spell. Other tough ones - schedule, tomorrow and maintenance. But you know who can probably spell all those words in her sleep? Twelve-year-old Ananya Vinay. She won the Scripps National Spelling Bee last night with the winning word marocain, M-A-R-O-C-A-I-N. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.