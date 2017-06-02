© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Google Reports On Common Misspelled Words; Spelling Bee Queen Crowned

Published June 2, 2017 at 6:47 AM EDT

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. And apparently, we all have a hard time spelling some pretty basic words. According to a report from Google, the most commonly misspelled words are beautiful and pneumonia, which, honestly, is kind of hard to spell. Other tough ones - schedule, tomorrow and maintenance. But you know who can probably spell all those words in her sleep? Twelve-year-old Ananya Vinay. She won the Scripps National Spelling Bee last night with the winning word marocain, M-A-R-O-C-A-I-N. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.
Help WKAR continue delivering essential reporting and programming to mid-Michigan by making your Giving Tuesday gift. We're aiming for 300 donations by December 3rd, and each early gift will strengthen your community resource and support the programs you love. Support your community public media station today.
DONATE