© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The 'Just Clowning Around' Defense Doesn't Get Far

Published May 29, 2017 at 5:31 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Steve Inskeep. It's said the man who represents himself in court has a fool for a lawyer. Not saying that's true here, but a Massachusetts man representing himself in court apparently has a clown for a lawyer. Orlando Melendez is accused of robbing a convenience store with a toy gun. He says he was just clowning around because he's a real clown. Sadly, the judge denied the defendant's motion to prove he is a clown by juggling in court. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.
Help WKAR continue delivering essential reporting and programming to mid-Michigan by making your Giving Tuesday gift. We're aiming for 300 donations by December 3rd, and each early gift will strengthen your community resource and support the programs you love. Support your community public media station today.
DONATE