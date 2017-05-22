© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

DJ Itsuki Morita Sets Guinness Record

Published May 22, 2017 at 7:07 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

GREENE: You could dance to this, right? It's from Japanese DJ Itsuki Morita. He did a set the other night at bar L in Osaka. The guy ruled the room with his bright red headphones, working that deck. Oh, and by the way, he is 6 years old. According to the Guinness website, he set the world record for youngest club DJ. He is quoted as saying he's truly found his calling. "I saw people DJing," he said, "and thought it looked fun." It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.
Help WKAR continue delivering essential reporting and programming to mid-Michigan by making your Giving Tuesday gift. We're aiming for 300 donations by December 3rd, and each early gift will strengthen your community resource and support the programs you love. Support your community public media station today.
DONATE