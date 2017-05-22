© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Australian City Of Melbourne Finds Novel Way To Protect Its Trees

Published May 22, 2017 at 6:15 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with 21st-century tree hugging. Melbourne, Australia, wants to protect its trees, so the city assigned every tree - tens of thousands - individual email addresses. If a tree is vandalized or diseased, you report it with that email. Residents realized you could also write letters to trees, which some do. A note to Green Leaf Elm, tree number 1022165, says, we don't have much to talk about, but I am glad we're in this together. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

