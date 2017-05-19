George W. Bush Photo-Bombs A Reporter

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. So Fox Sports reporter Emily Jones was just doing her job, talking on camera about a Texas Rangers player, when a baseball fan photo-bombed her, walked by and yelled hey.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

GEORGE W. BUSH: Hey.

EMILY JONES: What's been the difference? What clicked for him...

GREENE: It was just a former U.S. president, George W. Bush. He told us recently, after the poncho incident at the inauguration, that his daughters did warn him about the goofy stuff.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED BROADCAST)

BUSH: Dad, you're, you know, a national tweet sensation or whatever they say. You know, you're trending or whatever the words are.

