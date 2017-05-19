© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Fourth-Grader Apologizes For Stealing Pen And Hazelnut From Oregon Capitol

Published May 19, 2017 at 5:10 AM EDT

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. During a tour of the state capitol in Oregon, a fourth-grader named Sam swiped a pen and a hazelnut. When his mom found out, she made him write a letter to the governor. It read, quote, "I'm very sorry, and I hope you and the people of Oregon can forgive me." Included in the letter - the contraband pen and a dollar for the hazelnut. Governor Kate Brown wrote Sam back, accepting his apology. She also enclosed a new pen for him to remember this event, which I am sure he will. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.
Help WKAR continue delivering essential reporting and programming to mid-Michigan by making your Giving Tuesday gift. We're aiming for 300 donations by December 3rd, and each early gift will strengthen your community resource and support the programs you love. Support your community public media station today.
DONATE