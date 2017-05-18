© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
King Of The Netherlands Moonlights As A Pilot

Published May 18, 2017 at 6:37 AM EDT

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. For 21 years, the king of the Netherlands has been leading a double life. He occasionally takes a break from his royal duties and pilots a small plane for the Dutch airline KLM.

Passengers may have recognized the monarch's voice coming over the speaker system, but he never revealed his identity. The king says he has no interest in doing overnight flights because it would make it hard to get back to the Netherlands if there were an emergency because, you know, he's the king and all. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.
