© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Kendrick Lamar's Portrait To Be Displayed At U.S. Capitol

Published May 18, 2017 at 6:41 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. The rapper Kendrick Lamar wonders...

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "THESE WALLS")

KENDRICK LAMAR AND ANNA WISE: (Singing) If these walls could talk...

GREENE: ...If these walls could talk. Well, Kendrick, you might get your wish because you are going to be on a wall at the U.S. Capitol soon. A student from Colorado won an art competition with her portrait of Kendrick. The portrait will be displayed for lawmakers to see. And, Kendrick, I know one message you might send them.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "HUMBLE")

KENDRICK LAMAR: (Rapping) Hold up. Hold up. Sit down. Be humble. Hold up. Sit down. Be humble.

GREENE: It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.
Help WKAR continue delivering essential reporting and programming to mid-Michigan by making your Giving Tuesday gift. We're aiming for 300 donations by December 3rd, and each early gift will strengthen your community resource and support the programs you love. Support your community public media station today.
DONATE