Don't Text In The Movie, Or Risk A Lawsuit

Good morning. I'm David Greene. So Brandon Vezmar went to see the new "Guardians Of The Galaxy" movie with a woman he met online. The Texas man says it was a first date from hell because his date started texting during the movie. The woman told the Austin American-Statesman she wasn't bothering anybody. But Brandon was so ticked off he has filed a lawsuit demanding she pay the cost of the movie ticket. He says he tried to get her to pay him back, but she refused - in a text message. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

