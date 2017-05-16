Passengers On Stranded Amtrak Train Order Pizza

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Strange call came into Dom's Pizzeria in Delaware. The caller wanted a pizza delivered to an Amtrak train. The train was stranded for three hours. I guess those Amtrak cheeseburgers, which I actually like, weren't doing the trick. Delivery man Jim Leary wandered along the creek by the tracks before he finally found the passenger. Amtrak released a statement saying, please don't ever do this again, but Leary told The Washington Post he was doing his job. They were starving, he said.