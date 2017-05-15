© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Woman In Kentucky Absconds With Girl Scout Cookies, Police Say

Published May 15, 2017 at 6:56 AM EDT

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. It's Rachel Martin, former Girl Scout here, so this next story pains me personally. A woman in Kentucky has been charged with stealing $15,000 worth of cookies. Leah Ann Vick was supposed to pick up a huge order of Girl Scout Cookies from a distributor and then deliver them to her troop to then go sell. But she just took them without paying and then disappeared. I mean, if she took those boring Trefoil cookies, who cares? But Tagalongs, Thin Mints - come on, man, that is just cruel. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.
