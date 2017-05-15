© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Girlfriend Unwittingly Carries Engagment Ring Around For A Year

Published May 15, 2017 at 6:36 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. I remember the fear when I was carrying my wife's engagement ring around before proposing. I was sure I would lose it. I wish I had been as smart as this Australian guy who had his girlfriend carry the ring for a year without knowing it. He hid it inside a wooden necklace that he gave to her. After he finally cut open the necklace and popped the question, The Huffington Post reports the woman said yes. Then she called her fiance an idiot for not realizing she could have lost the ring. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.
