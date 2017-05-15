© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Disgruntled Soldiers In Ivory Coast Mutiny Over Back Pay Issues

By Ofeibea Quist-Arcton
Published May 15, 2017 at 7:36 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

And let's go to West Africa now and Ivory Coast. A mutiny by soldiers there has entered its fourth day. The soldiers are demanding bonuses and back pay. There's been heavy gunfire again today in the West African nation's two largest cities. Here's NPR's Ofeibea Quist-Arcton.

OFEIBEA QUIST-ARCTON, BYLINE: The city of Abidjan awoke to the echo of gunfire at a military camp and the main business district and could be heard near the U.S. embassy and the presidential residence. Shooting was also reported in Bouake, erstwhile headquarters of the rebellion in Ivory Coast. This is the latest eruption of violence by former rebels now integrated in the army who helped propel Ivorian President Alassane Ouattara to power in 2011 after disputed elections and a civil war. The troubles date back to January, when thousands of disgruntled soldiers mutinied, protesting that promised bonuses and back pay had not been delivered. President Ouattara agreed to pay up.

But a surprise televised announcement Thursday night by a spokesman for the mutineers apologizing and saying they dropped demands for bonus payments has prompted more protests. Flexing their muscles, the mutineers want immediate payment of all outstanding bonuses, directly challenging the president and the military chief. If the mutineers can't be placated, Ivory Coast, once a prosperous and stable oasis in turbulent West Africa, again risks descending into violence.

Ofeibea Quist-Arcton, NPR News, Lagos.

(SOUNDBITE OF YPPAH'S "NEVER MESS WITH SUNDAY") Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.
Ofeibea Quist-Arcton
Ofeibea Quist-Arcton is an award-winning broadcaster from Ghana and is NPR's Africa Correspondent. She describes herself as a "jobbing journalist"—who's often on the hoof, reporting from somewhere.
See stories by Ofeibea Quist-Arcton
Help WKAR continue delivering essential reporting and programming to mid-Michigan by making your Giving Tuesday gift. We're aiming for 300 donations by December 3rd, and each early gift will strengthen your community resource and support the programs you love. Support your community public media station today.
DONATE