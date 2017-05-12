© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
1945 Love Letter Found Under Staircase During N.J. Home Restoration

Published May 12, 2017 at 6:26 AM EDT

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin with a story with no irony, no punchline, just love. During a home renovation, a New Jersey woman found a letter under her staircase. It was postmarked 1945, written by a woman named Virginia Christoffersen to her husband, a sailor in the Norwegian Navy. Quote, "I love you, Rolf, as I love the warm sun." That New Jersey woman tracked down the Christoffersen's son. He read the letter to his 96-year-old dad. Virginia died six years ago this weekend. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.
