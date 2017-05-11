Live Cheap In Bormida, Italy

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with an offer you can't refuse - to live for next to nothing in Italy. You have to live in a village called Bormida, which declined to fewer than 400 people and is now subsidizing new residents with super cheap rent. The city council is even considering cash payments. A restaurant owner confesses there's nothing much to do around here, but he tells The Guardian if you do move in, they do have forests, goats, the church and good food. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.