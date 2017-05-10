© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Like Champagne And France, Vermont Beer Is Only From Vermont

Published May 10, 2017 at 4:54 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Steve Inskeep with facts about alcohol. Scotch whisky is made in Scotland. Bourbon is made in America. Years ago, Congress formally said bourbon is America's native spirit. Now some, but not all brewers, want Vermont beer made in Vermont. The Vermont Brewers Association is protesting out-of-state brewers who capitalize on the name. But, come on, don't be so literal. I mean, who wouldn't want a Vermont Farmhouse Ale made in Berkeley, Calif.? It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.
Help WKAR continue delivering essential reporting and programming to mid-Michigan by making your Giving Tuesday gift. We're aiming for 300 donations by December 3rd, and each early gift will strengthen your community resource and support the programs you love. Support your community public media station today.
DONATE