© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

N.J. Dad Digs Through Garbage To Find Son's Cellphone

Published May 8, 2017 at 7:05 AM EDT

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. As parents, we're supposed to do anything for our kids. But a New Jersey dad named Craig Roncace has taking that pledge to a new level. When his son Ethan's cellphone got thrown in the trash at his high school, Craig used an app to track the phone. The little dot on the map led to the city dump, so Craig suited up and started digging through a humungous mountain of trash. He found his son's phone after only about a half an hour of digging. Now that's what I call parental love. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.
Help WKAR continue delivering essential reporting and programming to mid-Michigan by making your Giving Tuesday gift. We're aiming for 300 donations by December 3rd, and each early gift will strengthen your community resource and support the programs you love. Support your community public media station today.
DONATE