© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Put A ‘Ring’ On It: Popular Myths Of Love And Jewelry

Published May 4, 2017 at 11:00 AM EDT
Actress Marilyn Monroe in a publicity shot for the 1953 musical, "Gentlemen Prefer Blondes." (Via WikiCommons)
Actress Marilyn Monroe in a publicity shot for the 1953 musical, "Gentlemen Prefer Blondes." (Via WikiCommons)

The power of the ring in myth and story from all over the world. Love, sex, fidelity, betrayal — and the ring.

Put a ring on it, Beyonce said. And humans have been doing just that for millennia.  Millenials may prefer tattoos. Ink is everywhere. Jewelry sales are down. But the human fascination with rings and their meaning – in different times and cultures – makes for a massive tale. Or many tales. Wendy Doniger’s looking at rings, love, sex and power.  In story and myth all over the world. Some pretty hair-raising. This hour On Point, the power of the ring. — Tom Ashbrook

Guest

Wendy Doniger, professor of the history of religions at the University of Chicago. Author of the new book, “The Ring of Truth: And Other Myths of Sex and Jewelry.”

Read An Excerpt Of “The Ring of Truth” By Wendy Doniger

Array

 

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Help WKAR continue delivering essential reporting and programming to mid-Michigan by making your Giving Tuesday gift. We're aiming for 300 donations by December 3rd, and each early gift will strengthen your community resource and support the programs you love. Support your community public media station today.
DONATE