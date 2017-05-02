© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Is Beer More Effective At Relieving Pain Than Generic Tylenol?

Published May 2, 2017 at 6:16 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm David Greene. Please don't take this too seriously. But some British researchers are suggesting that if you need pain relief, a few beers may be more effective than generic Tylenol. The study in "The Journal Of Pain" does point out the long-term consequences of drinking. And I also remember NPR's science correspondent Richard Harris telling me to keep single case studies in perspective.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED BROADCAST)

RICHARD HARRIS, BYLINE: If you say, oh, is coffee good for you or bad for you? People will say, oh, well, just wait a week and we'll get the other answer.

GREENE: (Laughter) It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.
