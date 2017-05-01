© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Merriam-Webster Adds 'Sheeple' As An Official Word

Published May 1, 2017 at 6:13 AM EDT

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. You've seen them standing in the rain for days waiting for the newest, coolest tech gadget. Merriam-Webster has added a new word into the dictionary to define folks like this - sheeple, or people who are docile, compliant or easily influenced. The dictionary takes a dig at one particular tech brand in the example sentence, quote, "Apple has debuted a battery case for the juice-sucking iPhone - an ungainly lumpy case the sheeple will happily shell out $99 for." It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.
Help WKAR continue delivering essential reporting and programming to mid-Michigan by making your Giving Tuesday gift. We're aiming for 300 donations by December 3rd, and each early gift will strengthen your community resource and support the programs you love. Support your community public media station today.
DONATE