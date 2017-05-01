© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Gear Stolen From Metallica Cover Band

Published May 1, 2017 at 6:38 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene.

(SOUNDBITE OF BLISTERED EARTH SONG)

GREENE: You recognize this? It's Metallica, I mean, sort of. It's actually Blistered Earth, a Metallica tribute band from Washington State. According to the music site Pitchfork, the band had their gear stolen last weekend. Who rescued them and sent them new gear? Some musicians who know their style of music well - Metallica. The Metallica cover band thanked their heroes on Facebook. They're probably going to sound more like the real thing than ever before.

(SOUNDBITE OF BLISTERED EARTH SONG)

GREENE: It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.
Help WKAR continue delivering essential reporting and programming to mid-Michigan by making your Giving Tuesday gift. We're aiming for 300 donations by December 3rd, and each early gift will strengthen your community resource and support the programs you love. Support your community public media station today.
DONATE