Gear Stolen From Metallica Cover Band

GREENE: You recognize this? It's Metallica, I mean, sort of. It's actually Blistered Earth, a Metallica tribute band from Washington State. According to the music site Pitchfork, the band had their gear stolen last weekend. Who rescued them and sent them new gear? Some musicians who know their style of music well - Metallica. The Metallica cover band thanked their heroes on Facebook. They're probably going to sound more like the real thing than ever before.

