© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

President Of Tajikistan Insists On Long Title

Published April 28, 2017 at 5:04 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene - just David Greene. I'm in no way like the president of Tajikistan whose government, as of this week, is requiring state media to always use his full title, the Founder of Peace and National Unity, Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, His Excellency Emomali Rahmon. So apparently, the latest way for an authoritarian government to try and take away press freedom - force reporters to use so many words on your name there is no time left for actual news. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.
Help WKAR continue delivering essential reporting and programming to mid-Michigan by making your Giving Tuesday gift. We're aiming for 300 donations by December 3rd, and each early gift will strengthen your community resource and support the programs you love. Support your community public media station today.
DONATE