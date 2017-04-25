© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Alaska Dentist Pulled Tooth While Riding Hoverboard, Prosecutors Say

Published April 25, 2017 at 7:20 AM EDT

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Sure, you can get some laughing gas and a lollipop but going to the dentist can still be nerve-wracking. Now on top of that, imagine that while sedated, your dentist pulls your tooth out while riding a hoverboard. That happened in Alaska. The dentist was so proud, he filmed the stunt and texted it to his office manager. Turns out the dentist was already under investigation for fraud. He billed Medicaid almost $2 million for sedation medicine for patients who didn't require it. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.
