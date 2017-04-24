© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Photographers Name New Night Sky Lights

Published April 24, 2017 at 6:32 AM EDT

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Some Canadian photographers have discovered a new kind of northern light. They describe it as a ribbon of purple light in the night sky. And what did they choose to name this marvel of the natural world? Steve.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Oh, what a fantastic name.

MARTIN: Yeah. The sky watchers say they were inspired by a children's movie where the characters discovered this new creature and named it Steve, a name I will now associate with things exceptional and strange.

INSKEEP: Sort of like Rachel.

MARTIN: Yeah. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.
