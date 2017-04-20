Scottish MP's Accent Is So Thick It Needs Translating

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Maybe you have a Scottish friend whose accent is so thick you joke that you need a translator. Well, just listen to Alan Brown, a member of the U.K. Parliament from Scotland.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

ALAN BROWN: Basically the leader of the house was just fascinated with how we did our (unintelligible) and he stated that for members of a Scottish national party...

GREENE: He is reportedly the first MP ever to be asked to provide translation for the official record. Now, Brown's been a good sport, though he said if his American wife and her family can understand him, why can't the people of Parliament?