© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Scottish MP's Accent Is So Thick It Needs Translating

Published April 20, 2017 at 6:30 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Maybe you have a Scottish friend whose accent is so thick you joke that you need a translator. Well, just listen to Alan Brown, a member of the U.K. Parliament from Scotland.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

ALAN BROWN: Basically the leader of the house was just fascinated with how we did our (unintelligible) and he stated that for members of a Scottish national party...

GREENE: He is reportedly the first MP ever to be asked to provide translation for the official record. Now, Brown's been a good sport, though he said if his American wife and her family can understand him, why can't the people of Parliament? You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.
Help WKAR continue delivering essential reporting and programming to mid-Michigan by making your Giving Tuesday gift. We're aiming for 300 donations by December 3rd, and each early gift will strengthen your community resource and support the programs you love. Support your community public media station today.
DONATE