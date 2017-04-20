© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Netflix CEO Reed Hastings Defines Its Competition

Published April 20, 2017 at 6:54 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. The CEO of Netflix defined his competition. He says it's not really Amazon or YouTube or other video services. In an earnings call this week, Reed Hastings said the real competition is sleep. People binge watch videos until they drop off. The upside, Hastings says, is it's a very large pool of time to try to capture. Entertainment media, they say, are in a competition for your eyeballs but to get them your eyes must be open. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.
Help WKAR continue delivering essential reporting and programming to mid-Michigan by making your Giving Tuesday gift. We're aiming for 300 donations by December 3rd, and each early gift will strengthen your community resource and support the programs you love. Support your community public media station today.
DONATE