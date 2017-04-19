© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Police Chief Writes Himself A Speeding Ticket

Published April 19, 2017 at 6:07 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. The police chief in Sperry, Okla., wrote himself a speeding ticket. Justin Burch apologized after a traffic camera caught him driving up to 80 miles per hour. Now, he could have let himself off with a warning. In fact, he says he might not have written the ticket at all had technology not caught up with him. But since it did, he will pay the $300. It is not clear if Chief Burch asked himself for his license and registration, please, before writing the citation. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.
