No More Politics On Balconies

Published April 19, 2017 at 5:07 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene with a story of free speech bumping up against the right to watch a ballgame in peace. Here in Washington, D.C., there's an apartment building visible from the baseball stadium. Residents have long hung banners supporting the hometown Nationals. Then someone hung a Trump sign. Then the person with the balcony below hung a sign saying nope, pointing to the Trump sign. Then the building manager reminded residents banners are prohibited - now, yes, even innocent baseball ones. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.
