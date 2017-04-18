© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Hey You Kids, Keep Your Soccer Balls Out Of My Yard

Published April 18, 2017 at 5:47 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Finders keepers, losers weepers - or not because the police came after the finder. The Telegraph in London has the story of Penny Freeman. Neighbors' kids kept kicking soccer balls into her garden, damaging the plants. But the kids were scared to retrieve the balls, so Freeman held onto them to teach the kids a lesson and force them to come ask. Instead, the police came and told Freeman to give the balls back or be charged with theft. Hope the kids have to pay for the plants. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

