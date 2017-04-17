Russia To Send Gun-Toting Humanoid Into Space

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. In the Cold War, the United States and Soviet Union competed to be first in space. Now the U.S. and Russia may, if they wish, compete for the deadliest robots. Russia is sending a humanoid called FEDOR into space. The deputy prime minister says this robot is being trained to shoot firearms. He insists this is not a real-life Terminator and will be of great practical significance. Because who among us could not use a gun-toting robot in space? It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.