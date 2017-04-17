© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Russia To Send Gun-Toting Humanoid Into Space

Published April 17, 2017 at 6:32 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. In the Cold War, the United States and Soviet Union competed to be first in space. Now the U.S. and Russia may, if they wish, compete for the deadliest robots. Russia is sending a humanoid called FEDOR into space. The deputy prime minister says this robot is being trained to shoot firearms. He insists this is not a real-life Terminator and will be of great practical significance. Because who among us could not use a gun-toting robot in space? It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.
Help WKAR continue delivering essential reporting and programming to mid-Michigan by making your Giving Tuesday gift. We're aiming for 300 donations by December 3rd, and each early gift will strengthen your community resource and support the programs you love. Support your community public media station today.
DONATE