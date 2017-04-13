© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
An 8-Year-Old Drives Himself To McDonald's

Published April 13, 2017 at 5:02 AM EDT

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. And, you know, sometimes you just really need a cheeseburger. Case in point, one Sunday night after his parents had fallen asleep, a kid in Ohio took his dad's van and drove his sister to McDonald's. No big deal, right? Except the kid was just 8 years old. The child reportedly drove through four intersections and over some railroad tracks. Police showed up just as the kids were finishing their cheeseburgers. The 8-year-old said he learned to drive by watching YouTube. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.
