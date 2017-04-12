© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
What It'll Cost You For A Year Of Free Chicken Nuggets

Published April 12, 2017 at 6:04 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. It was really just a joke. Sixteen-year-old Carter Wilkerson of Nevada tweeted yo, Wendy's, how many retweets for a year of free chicken nuggets? And then Wendy's answered - 18 million. And Carter got to work. His chicken tweet has now been retweeted more than 2.5 million times. If he hits 3.3 million, he'll set a record held by Ellen DeGeneres. And with all the publicity that would bring, maybe Wendy's would throw him a bone or a bunch of nuggets. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.
