Esra'a: Would You Speak Up ... Even If It's Dangerous?

By NPR/TED Staff
Published April 7, 2017 at 8:59 AM EDT

Part 1 of the TED Radio Hour episode Speaking Up.

About Esra'a's TED Talk

Esra'a is an activist who lives in Bahrain and identifies as queer — which puts her at great risk. Despite that, she's speaking out to build community and empathy within the LGBTQ community.

About Esra'a

Esra'a is a human rights activist from Bahrain and the founder and director of Majal.org — an online platform created to build community, celebrate diversity and amplify under-represented voices. Her work focuses on LGBTQ, ethnic and religious minority rights throughout the Middle East and across the globe.

