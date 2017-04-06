Britney Spears Is Causing Big Changes In Israeli Politics

(SOUNDBITE OF BRITNEY SPEARS SONG, "...BABY ONE MORE TIME")

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. So Israel's Labor Party had a primary election scheduled July 3. They are postponing it by a day out of fear of traffic. Also, reportedly, security guards were overcommitted. This is because Britney Spears is playing a concert in Tel Aviv. People had some fun with this. Labor leader Isaac Herzog's nickname is Bougie. An Israeli TV station tweeted, hit me Bougie one more time.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "...BABY ONE MORE TIME")

BRITNEY SPEARS: (Singing) Hit me baby one more time.

