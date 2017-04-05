© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Canada Is Full Of Cry(ing) Babies

Published April 5, 2017 at 5:03 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm David Greene. British researchers tackled this important question. Do babies in certain countries cry more? The answer, yes, and they cry the most in Canada. Save your Canada jokes. This is really a thing. The CBC reported on the study and offered advice to Canadians about swaddling, playing soft music, making shushing sounds to calm down a baby. Meanwhile, the study's lead researcher said he didn't want to give Canadian parents a complex or anything - really? - too late. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.
Help WKAR continue delivering essential reporting and programming to mid-Michigan by making your Giving Tuesday gift. We're aiming for 300 donations by December 3rd, and each early gift will strengthen your community resource and support the programs you love. Support your community public media station today.
DONATE