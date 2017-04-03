© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
President Trump's Son-In-Law Kushner Arrives In Iraq

By Bill Chappell
Published April 3, 2017 at 8:45 AM EDT
White House senior adviser Jared Kushner landed in Iraq on Monday. He's seen here with his wife, Ivanka Trump, at a White House event last month.
Andrew Harnik
/
AP
White House senior adviser Jared Kushner landed in Iraq on Monday. He's seen here with his wife, Ivanka Trump, at a White House event last month.

Jared Kushner "is on the ground" in Iraq, visiting the embattled nation along with Chairman of the Joint Chiefs Gen. Joseph Dunford, White House press secretary Sean Spicer says. Kushner is both a senior adviser to President Trump and his son-in-law.

Spicer confirmed Kushner's visit to NPR's Tamara Keith early Monday. According to Reuters, which has a reporter traveling with Kushner and Dunford, the U.S. group arrived on Monday, not over the weekend as some news outlets reported on Sunday.

Kushner's foray into international affairs comes less than a week after the president named him to a commission on battling opioid abuse.

As Tamara reports, "Kushner has also been tasked with liaising with the Mexican government, working to find peace in the Middle East, and leading an effort to modernize the U.S. government."

Dunford's spokesman tells Reuters that Kushner is on the current trip to show support for Iraq and for the fight against ISIS.

Dunford says he invited both Kushner and White House homeland security adviser Tom Bossert. Recalling the invitation to Reuters, Dunford says he told Kushner several weeks ago, "Hey, next time I go to Iraq, if you're interested, come and it'd be good."

Bill Chappell
Bill Chappell is a writer and editor on the News Desk in the heart of NPR's newsroom in Washington, D.C.
