DJ Betto Arcos Shares Essential Songs From His Travels In Cuba

Published April 1, 2017 at 6:32 PM EDT
Cuban drummer Yissy García is one of Betto Arcos' travel finds.
Larisa López
/
Courtesy of the artist
To prepare for his appearances on weekends on All Things Considered, DJ Betto Arcos travels the world looking for new music to bring back to our studios. This time, he shares several songs from his recent trip to Cuba.

Betto says the island nation might not have been prepared for the massive numbers of American tourists who've visited since the Obama administration announced a thaw in U.S.-Cuba relations in 2014. "Yet it's prepared in its vibrancy and its excitement," he says. "And music and food are two elements that are absolutely essential to visiting Cuba."

Hear the conversation at the audio link, and listen to Betto's picks below.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Hear The Tracks

Pancho Amat

Alejandro Reyes

"Una Vasca En Camaguey"

Roly Berrío

AM-PM

"La Jicotea"

Yissy García

Larisa López

"Te Cogió Lo Que Anda"

DJ Jigüe

Elvis Suarez

"Como La Yema Del Huevo"
