This Country Music Tailor Is Known As 'The Rhinestone Rembrandt'

Manuel Cuevas moved to the U.S. from Mexico in the late 1950s to pursue his calling as a tailor.

He started sewing when he was 7 when most kids were occupied with other things, such as playing.

"The guys at school were more about playing ball and the slingshots," 78-year-old Manuel explained to his daughter, Morelia, at StoryCorps in Nashville. "That never interested me. I was really an outcast. I'd go to bed and I'd dream about fabrics and leathers and about the things that I'm going to make the next day."

/ Photo courtesy of Manuel Cuevas / Photo courtesy of Manuel Cuevas Morelia Cuevas and her father, Manuel Cuevas, in his workshop.

And he had a general philosophy about the clothes that he created, which have earned him the nickname the "Rhinestone Rembrandt."

"Well, you know, a pretty dress is not necessarily a pretty dress, it's the person that's carrying that dress," Manuel says. "I remember this guy wanted a John Wayne shirt, and the guy says, 'I don't see John Wayne in the mirror.' I said, 'Neither do I. I can make you a John Wayne shirt, but I cannot make John Wayne out of you, you know.'"

He also makes only one piece. Just the one.

"I don't want to make two of anything," he says. "That's why I don't make socks. So it's like history written again every day."

When asked what he's most proud of, Manuel is quick to share a dream that came true.

"Well, I grew up in love with the Lone Ranger. And I was 5 years old walking 6 miles from the little town where I was born to the big towns to see the episodes of The Lone Ranger," he says. "And then as an adult, I got to make his uniform, his mask. That was the most glorious moment of my life."

/ Photo courtesy of Morelia Cuevas / Photo courtesy of Morelia Cuevas Morelia Cuevas and her father, Manuel Cuevas.

Then Morelia asks her dad a more serious question — "Would you ever think about retirement?" — to which he initially gives a less than serious response. "Yeah, I retired this morning. I put new tires on."

But then Manuel gives his daughter a real answer: "No, I don't. I don't believe in that. I'm enjoying life and, and people keep giving me checks for it. You know, if I was away from my shop, I probably wouldn't be able to last more than 15 days. The sewing machine and the needle and the thimble, that's it for me, you know."

