© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Siberian Teenagers Get Resourceful

Published March 30, 2017 at 6:12 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm David Greene. The Russian region of Omsk is a cold, forbidding place. And people in this part of Siberia are resourceful. Police found a 50-square-foot den built into the snow. The BBC described it as an improvised bar. Teenagers scavenged stuff to build it. There was a stove, even wallpaper. They drank, smoked, gambled. One Russian on social media said they wouldn't have had to practice carpentry on their own if they had a good teacher at school. Are you sure that's what they were practicing? It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.
Help WKAR continue delivering essential reporting and programming to mid-Michigan by making your Giving Tuesday gift. We're aiming for 300 donations by December 3rd, and each early gift will strengthen your community resource and support the programs you love. Support your community public media station today.
DONATE