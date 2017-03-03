Does The Subjunctive Have A Dark Side?

Part 3 of the TED Radio Hour episode Spoken And Unspoken.

About Phuc Tran's Talk

Phuc Tran grew up caught between two languages with opposing cultural perspectives: the indicative reality of Vietnamese and the power to image endless possibilities with English. In this personal talk, Tran explains how both shaped his identity.

About Phuc Tran

Phuc Tran is both a Classicist and a tattooer. He has taught Latin, Greek, German, and Sanskrit at independent schools in New York and Maine and was an instructor at Brooklyn College's Summer Latin Institute. In 2010, he served on a committee to revise the National Latin Praxis exam for ETS. Tran currently teaches at Waynflete School in Portland, Maine.

As a tattooer, Tran owns and operates Tsunami Tattoo in Portland. He has been recognized in several national tattoo publications, and has been a guest tattooer in Seattle, London, New York and many shops across New England.

