Top Stories: Sanctions Follow Crimea Vote; SEALs Board Hijacked Tanker
Good morning.
Our early headlines:
-- Sanctions Imposed As Crimea Asks To Join Russia
-- Last Words From Cockpit May Be Clue To Jet's Disappearance
-- Book News: Lawrence Ferlinghetti's Travel Journals Will Be Published
The day's other news includes:
-- "U.S. Navy SEALs board tanker hijacked in Libya." (Reuters)
-- "Army Brig. Gen. Jeffrey A. Sinclair agrees to plea deal in sexual assault case." (The Washington Post)
-- "Snow, Some Ice Linger into St. Patrick's Day" as storm hits mid-Atlantic. (The Weather Channel)
-- At murder trial, testimony that Oscar Pistorius "knew rules" about gun use. (BBC News)
-- "Guinness pulls out of NY's St. Patrick's parade over ban on gays." (Reuters)
